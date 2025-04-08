Wall Street is doing things Gangnam Style … sort of.

Monday Morning Creative Lab (MMCL), a South Korea-based company that specializes in immersive K-pop and Korean culture experiences, will open its first venue in the United States at 30 Wall Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Monday Morning signed a three-year, 15,616-square-foot lease for spaces on the building’s ground floor, mezzanine and lower level, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO.

The space aims to become a mecca for fans of K-pop and Korean culture. It will have exhibitions, limited-edition merchandise and “curated cultural experiences,” the source said.

The lease was signed earlier this week. Monday Morning will have an opening exhibition on April 11 that will feature singer Jungkook, the main vocalist from K-pop sensation BTS.

David Park from Platinum Commercial — the new commercial arm of Platinum Properties — represented the tenant while Steven Evans and Khashy Eyn, also from Platinum Commercial, handled it for the landlord.

“For its first outpost in New York City, South Korea-based Monday Morning Creative Lab aimed to establish a presence in a dynamic location that would best complement the experiential opportunities that will be offered at the venue,” Park told CO via email. “The building’s historical significance and striking architecture, paired with the Financial District’s evolution into a premier live-work-play destination, made the three-level space at 30 Wall Street the perfect choice.”

The building is owned by the LLC Atlantic 30 Wall Tenant, which has ties to the Pyne family, The Real Deal reported.

Asking rent for the space was not disclosed, however asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $236 per square foot for the first quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

K-pop became wildly popular in the U.S. following the viral success of singer Psy’s 2012 song “Gangnam Style,” one of the first music videos to crack 1 billion views on YouTube, according to Nylon.

30 Wall Street — a 12-story commercial building built in 1912 — is home to other businesses including financial services firm Stoever Glass, metal supplier Allied Steel and legal practice The Langel Firm.

