Athletic play center KidStrong and children’s clothing store Peanut and Honey are moving into Jasper, an under-construction residential development at 2-33 50th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

In the largest deal, KidStrong signed a 10-year lease for approximately 3,460 square feet at the base of the 499-unit building, which was developed by The Domain Companies, LMXD, the Vorea Group and Bridge Investment Group, according to the developers. The space will open this summer.

Meanwhile, Peanut and Honey, which sells clothing and toys for children ages 0 to 12, inked a 10-year lease for approximately 1,100 square feet of retail space, according to the developers. The new store, which will open this summer, is Peanut and Honey’s second location in New York City, following its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, flagship.

“Being able to provide the best living environment possible for our residents is paramount in each of our projects,” Matt Schwartz, co-CEO of Domain, said in a statement. “Welcoming Peanut and Honey and KidStrong to Jasper will improve the day-to-day experience for the families in our community — both within the building and in the larger LIC neighborhood.”

Asking rent was in the range of $100 per square foot, according to Igloo’s Adam Joly, who brokered both deals for the owners.

“From restaurants to health and wellness, grocery, and now children’s enrichment and retail clothing concepts, Jasper has attracted a wide range of retailers which will offer impactful experiences for the LIC community to enjoy,” Joly said in a statement.

TSCG’s Nick Masson represented KidStrong, while real estate attorney Douglas Lieberman brokered the deal for Peanut and Honey.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding to Long Island City,” Peanut and Honey CEO Mariam Feroian said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “Jasper felt like the perfect fit for our next chapter: a vibrant, growing neighborhood full of families. We can’t wait to welcome the community into our new space.”

Masson and a spokesperson for KidStrong did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Lieberman could not be reached for comment.

Upon its completion, Jasper will have apartments ranging from studios to three-bedrooms — 150 of which will be set aside for those making up to 130 percent of the area median income — as well as multiple outdoor terraces, a pool, fitness classes, a yoga studio, bike storage, 112 parking spaces, and more, according to the developers. Move-ins are expected to begin before July.

KidStrong and Peanut and Honey will join several other retailers at the base of the development, including Brooklyn-based grocery chain Dumbo Market, Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza, Tiger J Taekwondo, sushi restaurant Matsuzuki Sakura, children’s learning center Bright Start, Club Pilates and facial spa Glowbar.

