Ink Entertainment Supper Club Planned Near Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road

Ink Entertainment, the hospitality group behind Miami’s Sofia and Amal restaurants, is looking to open a Miami Beach supper club in a building owned by the firm of Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy.

The concept will be a 14,952-square-foot retail property a block north of Lincoln Road at 1681 Lenox Avenue, which previously housed the Yard House restaurant and bar.

The upscale restaurant will feature two stages and 296 seats in total, of which 207 will be on the ground floor, 38 will be on a mezzanine floor, and 33 will be outdoors.

“The intent is to create a high-end, old-school supper club, where food, performance, ambience and art all come together to excite all of the senses,” according to a filing to the Miami Beach Design Review Board, which will hear the application May 15.

The exterior entrance will be covered by a lace-like veil. It’s unclear whether Ink Entertainment has signed a final lease agreement with Steve Witkoff’s Witkoff firm, which purchased the single-story building for $15.4 million in 2021, according to property records. Steve Witkoff’s son Alex currently runs the company.

In recent years, Lincoln Road has seen an uptick in upscale restaurants, following the success of Mila, a restaurant and private club, which has become one of the highest-earning hospitality establishments in Miami.

H.wood Group, the company behind celebrity hot spot Delilah, is planning to open its Nice Guy restaurant at 947 Lincoln Road. Oro, a theatrical dining concept, opened at 818 Lincoln Road in January.

Ink Entertainment’s Miami portfolio includes Sofia, a high-end Italian restaurant in the Miami Design District, Mediterranean restaurant Byblos in Miami Beach, as well as Middle Eastern concept Amal and rooftop bar Level 6, both in Coconut Grove.

A lawyer for Ink Entertainment, Monika H. Entin of MHE Law, and representatives for Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.