Furniture store Haute Living is opening an outpost in the base of Manhattan’s Hotel Seville NoMad.

Haute Living, which features furniture from more than 100 global brands, has signed a 12-year lease for 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of the 348-key boutique hotel at 88 Madison Avenue, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). Asking rent was $225 per square foot.

The deal represents Haute Living’s second location in Manhattan, following the 2022 opening of its 7,000-square-foot Chelsea showroom at 227 West 17th Street, according to its website.

It’s unclear if the furniture store will be replacing one of the current tenants at the base of Hotel Seville, which includes Italian restaurant Scarpetta, Pilates studio SLT NoMad and general contractor Smallbone of Devizes.

The hotel, which has an alternative address of 22 East 29th Street, is owned by 88 Madison Hotel Fee Owner, an affiliate of GFI Capital Resources Group, according to C&W.

“We are pleased to welcome Haute Living to 88 Madison Avenue, further strengthening the property’s presence in one of Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” said C&W’s Joanne Podell, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Michael Shalom and Teddy Dolan.

“This lease reflects the continued demand for high-quality retail space in NoMad and reinforces the district’s reputation as a hub for design and luxury brands,” Podell added.

Bernstein Real Estate’s David Berger brokered the deal for the tenant. Berger and spokespeople for Haute Living and GFI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.