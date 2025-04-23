L’Ensemble, a luxury boutique selling clothes and home decor, has signed an 1,121-square-foot storefront lease at Two Trees Management-owned 99 Water Street in Brooklyn.

Two Trees did not disclose the asking rent, the length of the lease, or the names of the brokers who handled the deal. The average asking rent for retail space in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood is less than $150 per square foot, according to the most recent data from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Dumbo is New York City’s new design district,” Jed Walentas, principal of Two Trees Management, said in a statement. “L’Ensemble’s decision to establish a permanent presence here following the success of their temporary storefront speaks to the neighborhood’s allure for design-oriented retailers that see the benefit of Dumbo’s energy, charm and local customers who appreciate unique, high-quality products and experiences.”

On its Instagram account L’Ensemble lists the opening of its new store at 99 Water Street as “coming soon,” although the retailer’s website already lists the new address. The boutique had previously operated a pop-up shop over the holidays not far from its new Water Street location. The success of that shop helped the retailer decide to move into a more permanent location.

“We are thrilled to move into our new location in Dumbo — a neighborhood which embodies the vibrant and sophisticated spirit of our brand,” Dawn Nguyen, founder and owner of L’Ensemble, said in a statement. “It’s inspiring to be a part of Dumbo’s creative community. This new space will allow us to strengthen our relationships with neighbors, as well as new and loyal clients who live and work in the area. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

99 Water Street is a two-story, mixed-use retail and residential building between the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge, and close to the East River waterfront. It’s home to dozens of retailers and boutiques, including XYZ Boutique, Word Bookstores and Retro Revival.

