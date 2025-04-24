Coworking Firm ElevatedNY Expands to 130K SF at Hippodrome Building

Coworking space provider ElevatedNY has expanded at Midtown’s Hippodrome Building.

ElevatedNY tacked on an additional 26,000 square feet to its existing 104,000 square feet at Edison Properties’ 1120 Avenue of the Americas, bringing its total footprint at the property to 130,000 square feet across four full floors, according to the landlord.

The firm’s new floor will comprise 18 fully furnished, pre-built offices called Team Suites each designed to accommodate up to 12 people, a release said. The new suites are available for pre-leasing with move-ins beginning in July.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see so many companies flourish in ElevatedNY’s modern and flexible workspace environment,” Lenny Lazzarino, senior vice president of leasing at Edison, said in a statement.

“As our community has grown, we’ve cultivated a dynamic mix of both established and emerging businesses under one roof,” Lazzarino added. “We’re thrilled to announce the exciting expansion in the Hippodrome, where we can welcome even more innovative businesses.”

The length of the expansion and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $78.58 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

No brokers were involved, as the expansion was “owner-operated,” Edison said. A spokesperson for ElevatedNY did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ElevatedNY’s new space, designed by LB Architects, will feature amenities including event spaces, conference rooms, a coffee bar and a pantry kitchen, according to Edison.

Tenants of ElevatedNY’s office space also have access to the 1120 Club, an “exclusive community” offering discounts for on-site parking, local dining, hotels and membership at fitness club Equinox.

Other tenants of the Hippodrome, located between West 43rd and West 44th streets, include BBC Studios and advertising firm Quantcast. Chase Bank, FedEx and Hippodrome Cleaners occupy the retail space.

