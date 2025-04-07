Finance   ·   Acquisition

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $50M Acquisition Loan for N.J. Apartments

By April 7, 2025 2:25 pm
reprints
The Silverwoods apartment community in Toms River, N.J.
The Silverwoods apartment community in Toms River, N.J. Photo: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Commercial real estate owners Mathias Deutsch and Isidore Bleier have landed $50 million of acquisition financing to purchase a New Jersey multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) closed the loan for the sponsorship’s $59 million acquisition of the 331-unit Silverwoods property in Toms River, N.J. In addition to funding acquisition costs, loan proceeds will also be used to establish an interest reserve and purchase an interest rate cap for the borrowers, according to DMT.

SEE ALSO: Ares Management Seals $564M CMBS SASB Refi

“This was a complicated transaction that required unusual patience and flexibility from all parties involved,” Josh Sasouness, co-CEO of Dwight Capital and managing principal of DMT, said in a statement. “That said, economically speaking, this is the strongest acquisition we have financed in 2025.”

Sevenstone Capitals Moshe Feiner arranged the transaction. 

Located at 1700 Route 37 West on 55 acres, Silverwoods consists of 46 one-story buildings with seven studios, 41 one-bedroom apartments and 265 two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

Deutsch, Bleier and Sevenstone did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

 

Isidore Bleier, Josh Sasouness, Mathias Deutsch, Moshe Feiner, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Sevenstone Capital
Antony Ressler
Industrial · Finance
National

Ares Management Seals $564M CMBS SASB Refi

By Brian Pascus
Michael Breslin of New York Presbyterian, and 505 East 70th Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

NewYork-Presbyterian Secures $186M Refi for Helmsley Medical Tower

By Isabelle Durso
Industry · Finance
National

CMBS Distress Rate Dips for Second Straight Month

By Mike Haas