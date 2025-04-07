Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $50M Acquisition Loan for N.J. Apartments

Commercial real estate owners Mathias Deutsch and Isidore Bleier have landed $50 million of acquisition financing to purchase a New Jersey multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) closed the loan for the sponsorship’s $59 million acquisition of the 331-unit Silverwoods property in Toms River, N.J. In addition to funding acquisition costs, loan proceeds will also be used to establish an interest reserve and purchase an interest rate cap for the borrowers, according to DMT.

“This was a complicated transaction that required unusual patience and flexibility from all parties involved,” Josh Sasouness, co-CEO of Dwight Capital and managing principal of DMT, said in a statement. “That said, economically speaking, this is the strongest acquisition we have financed in 2025.”

Sevenstone Capital’s Moshe Feiner arranged the transaction.

Located at 1700 Route 37 West on 55 acres, Silverwoods consists of 46 one-story buildings with seven studios, 41 one-bedroom apartments and 265 two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

Deutsch, Bleier and Sevenstone did not immediately return requests for comment.

