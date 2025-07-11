Finance   ·   Refinance

Blue Owl Capital Supplies $66M for Texas Data Center Refi

By July 11, 2025 9:00 am
Blue Owl Capital's Marc Zahr and an operator working in a data center.
Blue Owl Capital's Marc Zahr and the inside of a data center. PHOTOS: Courtesy Blue Owl Capital; SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

AGC Equity Partners has landed a $65.7 million loan to refinance a data center in San Antonio, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Blue Owl Capital provided the loan for the firm’s San Antonio II – Westover Hills property built in 2014, sources familiar with the deal told CO. The campus, at 9550 Westover Hills Boulevard in the western portion of the city, is operated by Stream Data Centers.

The 75,840-square-foot property, which was expanded in 2019, has a power capacity of 8.5 megawatts with expansion potential for another 1 megawatt. 

Newmark arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Clint Frease

Officials at Blue Owl Capital and Newmark did not immediately return a request for comment. AGC Equity Partners declined to comment. 

Blue Owl has been active on the data center front in recent years, which helped grow its real estate platform to $67 billion as of the first quarter of 2025. Its credit platform stood at $15 billion as of March 31, 2025. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

