Blue Owl Capital Supplies $66M for Texas Data Center Refi

AGC Equity Partners has landed a $65.7 million loan to refinance a data center in San Antonio, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Blue Owl Capital provided the loan for the firm’s San Antonio II – Westover Hills property built in 2014, sources familiar with the deal told CO. The campus, at 9550 Westover Hills Boulevard in the western portion of the city, is operated by Stream Data Centers.

The 75,840-square-foot property, which was expanded in 2019, has a power capacity of 8.5 megawatts with expansion potential for another 1 megawatt.

Newmark arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Clint Frease.

Officials at Blue Owl Capital and Newmark did not immediately return a request for comment. AGC Equity Partners declined to comment.

Blue Owl has been active on the data center front in recent years, which helped grow its real estate platform to $67 billion as of the first quarter of 2025. Its credit platform stood at $15 billion as of March 31, 2025.

