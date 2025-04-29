Financial advisory firm Deloitte has signed a major deal to move its North American headquarters to a new office skyscraper being built in Hudson Yards.

Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, has agreed to lease a whopping 800,000 square feet at 70 Hudson Yards, a more than 60-story office tower being developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal, but the WSJ reported Related “reached an agreement with Deloitte” long before the planned 1.1 million-square-foot tower between West 35th and West 36th streets even broke ground.

Deloitte will leave its current HQ at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for the new building, which is set to feature event spaces, private dining areas, a podcast studio, an 8,000-square-foot terrace, and even “red-eye” suites for tenants returning from long flights, the WSJ reported.

The length of Deloitte’s lease and the asking rent at the building were unclear, but asking rents in Hudson Yards can start in the low $100s per square foot, the New York Times reported last year.

Spokespeople for Related, Oxford and Deloitte did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related and Oxford’s Hudson Yards development, which is being designed by Roger Ferris + Partners and Gensler, is expected to break ground in June and become the largest ground-up U.S. office development since the pandemic, according to the WSJ.

It’s also set to become New York City’s first zero-carbon-emission skyscraper, New York YIMBY reported.

And 70 Hudson Yards is being built as Related and Wynn Resorts are trying to build a casino at its Hudson Yards development. The team has proposed a $12 billion casino complex along the High Line with a gaming resort, housing and 5.6 acres of park space called Hudson Yards West — all of which depends on the sponsors winning a casino license.

Despite some pushback from local elected officials and community members, the Department of City Planning voted to support the modifications required to build the project over the Western Railyards and recently upped the number of housing units in the project to 4,000 units to sweeten its proposal to secure a coveted downstate casino license.

News of Deloitte’s deal comes after a busy first quarter for office leasing in Manhattan.

During the first quarter of 2025, leasing activity in Manhattan reached 11.4 million square feet — the borough’s strongest quarterly volume since the fourth quarter of 2019, which saw leasing activity totaling 13.2 million square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Some of the biggest leases during the first quarter included trading firm Jane Street’s expansion to nearly 1 million square feet at Brookfield’s 250 Vesey Street; the United Nations’ renewal for 425,190 square feet at 2 United Nations Plaza; and media company Horizon Media’s 360,000-square-foot deal at 75 Varick Street.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.