Crescent Heights Closes One of O.C.’s Priciest Multifamily Deals Ever

The deal follows a string of high-dollar multifamily sales in SoCal in recent months

By April 8, 2025 8:00 pm
Russell Galbut of GFO Investments.
Russell Galbut. PHOTO: Michael Pisarri

A Miami-based development and investment group has pulled the trigger on one of the priciest multifamily deals ever closed in Southern California’s Orange County.

Crescent Heights  led by Sonny Kahn, Russell Galbut and Bruce Menin — has paid $240 million to Essex Property Trust for Skyline at MacArthur Place, a pair of 25-story residential towers in Santa Ana. The deal for the 350-unit luxury towers is the fourth most expensive multifamily trade in Orange County’s history, according to CoStar

The deal is also a good return for Essex. The real estate investment trust, alongside a joint venture partner, paid $128 million for the complex, at 15 MacArthur Place, in 2010. The towers were originally built by Nexus Development as for-sale condominium units, but faced foreclosure in the wake of the housing crash. Essex subsequently converted the condos into apartments, and bought out its unnamed former partner for $85 million in 2012. 

Representatives for Crescent Heights and for Essex did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Nine-figure deals for certain luxury multifamily properties are becoming more common in Southern California. MG Properties in February, for example, paid Greystar $304 million for a 718-unit development in Downtown San Diego. The plaza, built in a master-planned neighborhood adjacent to the San Diego PadresPetco Park, was the third-largest sale in the city’s history. Essex in March meanwhile sold the 257-unit Highridge Apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes to Bascom Group for $127 million.

Skyline at MacArthur Place’s price per unit, at $686,000, is less than that of a relatively small multifamily deal in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood. Famh Group paid $58.1 million — or roughly $745,000 per unit — to California Landmark Group for the 78-apartment BW complex. That deal closed as the highest price-per-unit paid for a multifamily building in L.A. in over three years, according to the brokers. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

