Amazon Seeking Finance Partner for Potential $15B Warehouse Expansion

Tech and e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is seeking a financing partner for a potential $15 billion plan to build warehouses in the U.S.

Amazon hopes to see nearly 80 new logistics facilities built in key U.S. cities and rural areas, Bloomberg reported. Amazon officials said the company would directly fund some of the sites and lease the properties for 15 to 25 years, according to the outlet.

SEE ALSO: Bindor Secures Approval for First Live Local Dev in South Miami

Most of those facilities would be delivery hubs for vans and trucks, but some could also be “large, multistory fulfillment centers packed with robots,” Bloomberg reported.

Amazon recently requested proposals from potential capital partners in the expansion, just before President Donald Trump announced strict tariffs on global goods last week, which Trump paused for most countries on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how the impending tariffs on imports could affect Amazon’s plan, but the trade policies will likely increase freight and shipping costs for warehouses and raise consumer prices.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after Los Angeles-based Preylock Real Estate Holdings secured a $1.1 billion loan package in 2023 to refinance a portfolio of Amazon warehouses in 10 states, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That deal included 12 warehouses spanning a total of 8.9 million square feet that are fully leased to Amazon for an average term of about 14 years, CO reported.

And the plan marks a reversal from Amazon’s previous efforts to cut back on its industrial portfolio. In 2022, the e-commerce giant canceled, closed or delayed the opening of 49 delivery facilities — totaling more than 50 million square feet — across the country.

Across the border in Canada, Amazon announced plans in January to close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec in favor of using third-party companies to deliver packages, the Associated Press reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.