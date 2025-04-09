Development   ·   Construction

Amazon Seeking Finance Partner for Potential $15B Warehouse Expansion

By April 9, 2025 2:58 pm
reprints
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and an Amazon warehouse under construction.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and an Amazon warehouse under construction. PHOTOS: Noah Berger/Getty Images for Amazon Web Services; Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tech and e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is seeking a financing partner for a potential $15 billion plan to build warehouses in the U.S.

Amazon hopes to see nearly 80 new logistics facilities built in key U.S. cities and rural areas, Bloomberg reported. Amazon officials said the company would directly fund some of the sites and lease the properties for 15 to 25 years, according to the outlet.

SEE ALSO: Bindor Secures Approval for First Live Local Dev in South Miami

Most of those facilities would be delivery hubs for vans and trucks, but some could also be “large, multistory fulfillment centers packed with robots,” Bloomberg reported.

Amazon recently requested proposals from potential capital partners in the expansion, just before President Donald Trump announced strict tariffs on global goods last week, which Trump paused for most countries on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how the impending tariffs on imports could affect Amazon’s plan, but the trade policies will likely increase freight and shipping costs for warehouses and raise consumer prices.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after Los Angeles-based Preylock Real Estate Holdings secured a $1.1 billion loan package in 2023 to refinance a portfolio of Amazon warehouses in 10 states, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That deal included 12 warehouses spanning a total of 8.9 million square feet that are fully leased to Amazon for an average term of about 14 years, CO reported.

And the plan marks a reversal from Amazon’s previous efforts to cut back on its industrial portfolio. In 2022, the e-commerce giant canceled, closed or delayed the opening of 49 delivery facilities — totaling more than 50 million square feet — across the country.

Across the border in Canada, Amazon announced plans in January to close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec in favor of using third-party companies to deliver packages, the Associated Press reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

Donald Trump, Amazon, Preylock Real Estate Holdings
The Alexander at 5950 Sunset Drive, South Miami, Fla.
Residential · Development
Florida

Bindor Secures Approval for First Live Local Dev in South Miami

By Julia Echikson
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and a rendering of Rams Village at Warner Center.
Mixed-Use · Development
California

Kroenke Envisions $10B District Around L.A. Rams HQ

By Nick Trombola
Horatio Jones (from left), Aaron Stolear, Alfonso Costa Jr., Andrew Till, and Daniel Lebensohn sit on a panel at the Commercial Observer South Florida Multifamily and Mixed Use Forum.
Residential · Development
Florida

Miami Multifamily and Mixed-Use Up Against Changes in 2025: Forum

By Julia Echikson