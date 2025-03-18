The “flight to quality” trend dominating the Los Angeles office market’s narrative the past five years also applies to the region’s commercial real estate brokers.

Savills, one of the world’s largest property brokerage firms, on Tuesday announced plans to consolidate and move its L.A. operations into nearly 20,000 square feet at Anderson Real Estate’s 28-story trophy complex in Century City — the top office market district in Southern California. The property, dubbed Anderson Towers, is currently in the midst of a $100 million renovation at 1900 Avenue of the Stars.

The brokerage plans to move this summer from 7,800 square feet at Brookfield’s former 777 Tower in Downtown L.A., and 9,973 square feet at Douglas Emmett’s 1100 Glendon Avenue in Westwood, into a full floor at Anderson Towers. The renovations and upgrades at the complex, designed by Montalba Architects and OJB Landscape Architecture, include new meeting spaces, outdoor dining areas, a courtyard, a fresh facade, and waterproofing.

“Savills has a long history in the Los Angeles market, and we are building on this legacy by combining our West and Downtown locations to create a new, experiential office environment,” Josh Gorin, Savills’ L.A. region president, said in a statement.

Gorin led lease negotiations for Savills in the lease deal, while CBRE (CBRE)’s David Freitag, Kayla Rix and Rocky Binswanger, as well as LA Realty Partners’ Peter Best, represented Anderson.

Savills isn’t the only company seeking high-end office space at Anderson Towers. The brokerage joins law firm BakerHostetler, which around this time last year inked a 40,000-square-foot lease at the building as part of its West Coast expansion. Ares Management also signed a big lease at the complex — 206,000 square feet for a 12-year term — in early 2023.

Savills will also join fellow brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap, which opened a 23,500-square-foot office on the 20th floor at 1900 Avenue of the Stars two years ago.

