Marcus & Millichap Opens New Office in LA’s Century City

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap is expanding into Century City, the top office market in Los Angeles.

The firm’s new office at 1900 Avenue of the Stars has approximately 180 commercial real estate brokers and capital markets financing professionals. The brokerage did not immediately disclose the size of the office.

Tony Solomon, senior vice president and district manager, and George Azzi, associate regional manager, will manage the office.

“Located in a leading Los Angeles business center, our new office integrates the firm’s former Downtown and West Los Angeles offices into one coordinated flagship office that supports our unique, collaborative approach to commercial property investment sales and financing,” Solomon said in a statement.

“The new Los Angeles office provides a powerful base of operations for the implementation of our Southern California-based strategic growth initiatives,” said Adam Christofferson, senior vice president and division manager.

Calabasas-based Marcus & Millichap has 82 offices throughout the United States and Canada that specialize in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

