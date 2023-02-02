Marcus & Millichap Opens New Office in LA’s Century City

By February 2, 2023 3:15 pm
reprints
1900 Avenue of the Stars.
1900 Avenue of the Stars.

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap is expanding into Century City, the top office market in Los Angeles. 

The firm’s new office at 1900 Avenue of the Stars has approximately 180 commercial real estate brokers and capital markets financing professionals. The brokerage did not immediately disclose the size of the office.

SEE ALSO: Restaurant Osteria Barocca to Open This Spring in Little Italy
Tony Solomon
Tony Solomon Marcus & Millichap

Tony Solomon, senior vice president and district manager, and George Azzi, associate regional manager, will manage the office.

“Located in a leading Los Angeles business center, our new office integrates the firm’s former Downtown and West Los Angeles offices into one coordinated flagship office that supports our unique, collaborative approach to commercial property investment sales and financing,” Solomon said in a statement. 

“The new Los Angeles office provides a powerful base of operations for the implementation of our Southern California-based strategic growth initiatives,” said Adam Christofferson, senior vice president and division manager.

Calabasas-based Marcus & Millichap has 82 offices throughout the United States and Canada that specialize in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
133 Mulberry Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Restaurant Osteria Barocca to Open This Spring in Little Italy

By Celia Young
307 West 36th Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Nonprofit Good+Foundation Renews and Expands in the Garment District

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
The 11-story building at 88 University Place.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Job Marketplace A.Team Takes Space at 88 University Place

By Celia Young