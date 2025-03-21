Buyer Linked to KSR Acquires Lenox Hill Building for $28M

A buyer linked to brokerage KSR has acquired a Lenox Hill townhouse — which has retail and apartments — for $27.5 million, according to city records made public this week.

The buyer, which used the entity 34E61, purchased the five-story building at 34 East 61st Street from an entity tied to Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (CASE), a nonprofit led by conservative activist and lawyer Jay Sekulow, records show.

Albert Sultan, executive managing director at KSR, signed for the buyer, while Donn Parsons signed for the seller, which used the entity 34 East 61st Street, according to records.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Sultan did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for CASE could not be reached for comment.

CASE bought the property in May 2022 for $16.5 million with Jordan Sekulow, Jay’s son and executive director of the nonprofit American Center for Law and Justice, signing the deed at the time, records show.

The Sekulows, who have worked as lawyers for President Donald Trump, have previously faced allegations of unjustly enriching themselves from charitable proceeds from CASE, but the family has denied the claims, Crain’s New York Business reported.

It’s unclear what the KSR-affiliated buyer intends to do with its new Lenox Hill property, but the building sits among Extell Development’s planned development site along East 60th Street.

Luxury fashion brand Chanel is in talks to buy the retail portion of that development for around $450 million, which could help Gary Barnett’s Extell finance the construction of the tower, as Commercial Observer reported.

The building between Park and Madison avenues consists of a finished basement, three levels of retail and two apartments on the upper floors, Crain’s reported.

