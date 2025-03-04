JP Morgan, Starwood Lend $2B on Utah Data Center Project

The demand for data center developments is continuing at an electric pace.

A joint venture between CIM Group and Novva Data Centers has secured $2 billion of construction financing to build a 175-megawatt data center campus in suburban Salt Lake City.

J.P. Morgan Chase and Starwood Property Trust provided the loan on the development team’s planned 100-ace data facility in West Jordan, Utah. The Wall Street Journal first reported the transaction.

The mega deal comes on the heels of J.P. Morgan supplying a $2.3 billion loan in January for a 206-megawatt data center project in Abilene, Texas, leased to Oracle.

Novva partnered with CIM, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, in July 2020 to build the 1.5 million-square-foot data center facility around 15 miles south of Salt Lake City. CIM committed to invest $355 million in Novva’s data center expansion plans in July 2022.

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the $2 billion loan with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub.

Officials at CIM Group, Novva, J.P. Morgan and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment. Starwood declined to comment.

