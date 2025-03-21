Jetset Pilates Opening First Brooklyn Location in Boerum Hill

Miami-based Pilates studio JetSet Pilates is set to open its first Brooklyn location in Boerum Hill this spring.

Jetset, which offers 50-minute high-intensity full-body workouts, has signed a 15-year lease for 2,400 square feet at Sterling Equities’ 474 Atlantic Avenue, according to the Pilates studio. Asking rent was $20,000 per month.

“We are so excited to open a business that will positively impact our clients, instructors and community,” Matthew Figurski, the franchise owner of the Brooklyn studio with Cindy Pinilla, said in a statement. “We are impressed with the Jetset experience, and the leadership team is full of industry experts that will help us create the best possible studio in Boerum Hill.”

Ripco Real Estate’s Alex Beard brokered the deal for both the tenant and the landlord, while Venture Commercial’s Arash Sadighi represented the tenant only.

Spokespeople for Sterling, Ripco and Venture did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents Jetset’s third studio in New York City, following its SoHo location at 355 West Broadway and its Gramercy spot at 257 Third Avenue, which is set to open next month, Jetset said.

Since launching in 2022, Jetset has expanded to more than 80 locations in development throughout the U.S. and Australia, according to its website.

Jetset will open its new space at the building between Third Avenue and Nevins Street this spring and offer drop-in classes for $38, a three-class introduction package for $66, and a 10-class package for $299, according to its website.

