Investments & Sales
Florida

Ivanhoé Cambridge Sells South Florida Rental for No Gain

By March 19, 2025 4:35 pm
reprints
Rob Lester, chief investment officer of RMR Residential, and a satellite image of Avana Bayview, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Rob Lester, chief investment officer of RMR Residential, and a satellite image of Avana Bayview, Pompano Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Greg Morris; Google Earth

Ivanhoé Cambridge sold a multifamily property in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $73 million, nearly the same price the Canadian investor paid for the asset four years ago. 

Corebridge Real Estate Investors, formerly known as AIG Global Real Estate, and The RMR Group acquired Avana Bayview, a 225-unit property at 1631 South Federal Highway, the joint venture announced. 

SEE ALSO: B&H Photo Buys Brookfield’s 333 West 34th Street at $105M Discount

The 411,173-square-foot complex, built in 2004, holds three five-story buildings. In 2021, Montréal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge had purchased the community for $73.5 million as part of a $3.6 billion portfolio acquisition. (A representative for Ivanhoé Cambridge did not respond to a request for comment.)

“As the market transitions from a period of oversupply and interest rate uncertainty, we believe this is an opportune time to invest in multifamily real estate as we expect this sector to enter into a phase of steady, demand-driven growth,” Rob Lester, chief investment officer of RMR Residential said in a statement. 

The Pompano Beach purchase marks Corebridge Real Estate Investors and The RMR Group’s 16th acquisition together. 

In 2022, insurance giant AIG announced plans to rebrand SAFG Retirement Service, its life and retirement business, into Corebridge Financial and spin it off as a public company. The RMR Group is a Newton, Mass.-based, real estate-focused alternative asset manager, claiming to have $40 billion in assets under management. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1631 South Federal Highway, Avana Bayview, Rob Lester, Corebridge Real Estate Investors, Ivanhoe Cambridge, The RMR Group
Brookfield's Bruce Flatt and the awning at B&H Photo.
Investments & Sales
New York City

B&H Photo Buys Brookfield’s 333 West 34th Street at $105M Discount

By Isabelle Durso
Evan Cohen, vice president of acquisitions at Tourmaline Capital, and Columbus Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
Investments & Sales
Florida

Tourmaline Buys Coral Gables Office Building Out of Foreclosure for $76M

By Julia Echikson
Brian Kingston, CEO of Brookfield's real estate business, and Arlington Medical Center at 1005 North Glebe Road, Arlington, Va.
Investments & Sales
Virginia

Brookfield Sells Arlington Medical Office for Slight Discount

By Nick Trombola