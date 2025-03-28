Genesis Capital Lends $45M for San Antonio Apartments Build

A joint venture between Landmark Companies and Arden- Collection has landed $45.3 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in San Antonio, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Genesis Capital provided the loan for the JV’s planned 252-unit Arden Ingram property, sources told CO.

BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Jay Miller, AJ Felberbaum, Spencer Miller, Noah Rothman and Daniel O’Mahony.

Located just west of Interstate 410 at the intersection of Mabe Road and Ingram Road, the previously vacant 14.18-acre parcel was acquired by the sponsorship for an undisclosed price in 2022, according to sources. The site is in the Crown Meadows neighborhood, about 11 miles west of Downtown San Antonio.

The garden-style apartment development is slated for completion in early 2027. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, a fitness center, a pool, pickleball courts and a dog park.

Representatives at Genesis Capital, Landmark Companies, Arden- Collection and BayBridge did not immediately return requests for comment.

