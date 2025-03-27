Financial Consultant Geller Moves to 45K SF at 99 Park Avenue

Financial services and strategic advisory firm Geller is moving south in Midtown.

Geller, which advises private companies and not-for-profit organizations, has signed an 11-year lease for 45,290 square feet on the entire 10th floor and part of the ninth floor of Global Holdings Management Group’s 99 Park Avenue, according to the landlord.

The deal will be a new headquarters for Geller, which will move from its current office about 15 blocks north at 909 Third Avenue, according to the landlord.

“The cachet of working on Park Avenue remains as corporate businesses continue to look for dynamic and progressive workplaces in convenient locations,” Craig Panzirer, senior vice president and director of leasing at Global Holdings, said in a statement. “99 Park Avenue offers everything needed to enhance the workday experience and leading businesses and corporations are taking notice.”

Global Holdings did not provide the asking rent, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Bryan Boisi and Romanoff Equities’ Stuart Romanoff brokered the deal for the tenant, while Global Holdings was represented in-house by Panzirer and Alexander Radmin, along with JLL (JLL)’s Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter.

Spokespeople for C&W, Romanoff, JLL and Geller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Global Holding launched a $30 million capital improvement program at 99 Park last year, which included a new lobby and amenities such as a golf simulator and a lounge made to resemble a speakeasy, the landlord said. The program is set to be completed in 2026.

The 26-story building between East 39th and East 40th streets is also home to children’s apparel company Garan, which expanded to 63,417 square feet at the property earlier this month, and Metropolitan Commercial Bank, which grew to 81,979 square feet there in December.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.