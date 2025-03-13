Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

FlynnStoned Cannabis Signs 3K-SF Lease In West Village

By March 13, 2025 12:54 pm
Retail by MONA's Brandon Singer and 388 West Street.
Retail by MONA's Brandon Singer and 388 West Street. PHOTOS: Evelyn Freja; PropertyShark

Patrons of this new shop on the Hudson River waterfront can expect to have a “yabba-dabba-doo time,” Commercial Observer has learned.

The FlynnStoned Cannabis Company signed a 2,600-square-foot lease at 388 West Street in the West Village. The space, which sat vacant for 20 years, had an asking rent of $200 per square foot, according to Retail by MONA.

SEE ALSO: Bike New York Relocating to 9K SF at Brooklyn’s Industry City

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease and attributed the duration of the space’s vacancy to the lack of development in the area until recently.

The dispensary with locations in Oswego and Syracuse in upstate New York will open in the third quarter of this year in the building owned by Carter Lee Beard since 1996, according to property records.

“The dispensary market is very hot right now with a strict approval process,” Retail by MONA’s Kim Levandovsky said in a statement. “Our familiarity with this process allowed us to properly position the tenant to get timely state approval.”

Levandovsky negotiated on behalf of FlynnStoned while another team from Retail by MONA led by Brandon Singer with Kelly Gedinsky and William Isore handled the deal for the landlord.

“Through our creative marketing and knowledge of the market via our proprietary data solution software, we found this to be the perfect location for the brand, which went to lease in just six months,” Singer said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

388 West Street, Brandon Singer, Kelly Gedinsky, Kim Levandovsky, William Isore, FlynnStoned Cannabis Company, Retail by MONA
