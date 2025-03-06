Finance  ·  Refinance
New Jersey

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $34M Refi for NJ Apartments

By March 6, 2025 2:19 pm
reprints
Mi-Place at Brightmoor in Sickerville N.J.
Mi-Place at Brightmoor in Sickerville N.J. PHOTO: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Fernmoor Homes has inked a $34 million loan to refinance a garden-style apartment community in southern New Jersey, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) supplied the bridge loan for the second phase of Fernmoor’s Mi-Place at Brightmoor multifamily development in Sickerville, N.J. Loan proceeds will be used to retire existing debt, fund an interest reserve and cover transaction costs, according to Dwight. 

SEE ALSO: Peapack Private Bank & Trust Hires Zachary Bermudez as Senior Managing Director

“Fernmoor has evolved into one of the premier multifamily developers in the entire state of New Jersey, and I firmly believe their secret sauce is character,” Josh Sasouness, managing principal at DMT and co-CEO of Dwight Capital, said in a statement.

The loan will fund outstanding construction costs associated with a 168-unit expansion for the second phase of the 312-unit project and provide a “substantial cash-out” to Fernmoor, according to DMT. The property received a 30-year payments-in-lieu-of-taxes abatement in 2021. 

The transaction marked the fourth loan that Dwight has closed for Fernmoor. Two years ago it originated a $26 million bridge loan to refinance Fernmoor’s Mi-Place at West Rancocas property in Mount Holly, N.J., CO first reported at the time. 

Located at 301 Sicklerville Road 23 miles south of Philadelphia, the 168-unit second phase of the Mi-Place at Brightmoor comprises 63 one-bedroom, 84 two-bedroom and 21 three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, game room, dog washing area and playground.

Officials at Fernmoor Homes did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Josh Sasouness, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Fernmoor Homes
