Dwight Mortgage Trusts Refis NJ Multifamily Property With $26M Bridge Loan

By March 8, 2023 5:25 pm
reprints
An aerial view of Mi-Place at West Rancocas in Mount Holly, N.J. Photo: Dwight Capital

Fernmoor Homes has sealed a $26 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in southern New Jersey, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT), the affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital, provided the bridge loan on Fernmoor’s Mi-Place at West Rancocas property in Mount Holly, N.J. The loan will refinance the sponsor’s existing construction debt for the second phase of the multifamily community, which added 108 units in 2022. 

SEE ALSO: Vision Properties Snaps Up Amazon-Leased Office for $110M, Lands $60M Loan

Located at 1 Kirby Court, roughly 25 miles from Downtown Philadelphia, the recently completed expansion of Mi-Place at West Rancocas, which includes Energy Star new construction certification, included the addition of 96 apartments and 12 townhomes. The property’s amenities include a pool, a fitness center, a game room, indoor and outdoor lounges, and a grill area. 

DMT also supplied a $39 million bridge loan in February 2021 for the first phase of Mi-Place at West Rancocas, which includes 228 apartments and four townhomes. The bridge debt was taken out with a $41.8 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 223(f) loan financed by Dwight Capital in June 2021. 

Officials at Dwight and Fernmoor Homes did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Energy Star, Fernmoor Homes, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
South Lake at Dulles Corner Business Park.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Washington DC

Vision Properties Snaps Up Amazon-Leased Office for $110M, Lands $60M Loan

By Cathy Cunningham
Tribeca Point Apartment Tower
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Wells Fargo Refis Battery Park City Resi Tower With $98M Loan

By Andrew Coen
One of the industrial properties in the acquired portfolio at 52111 Sierra Drive in Chesterfield, Mich.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
National

Protective Life, Old National Bank, One America Lend $150M on Industrial Portfolio

By Andrew Coen