DL Development, Argos Buy East Williamsburg Building for $19M

A joint venture between Queens-based DL Development and Brooklyn-based Argos Development has acquired the Breeze, a three-story mixed-use building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to city records and the buyers.

DL and Argos, through the entity Tri Jay Owner, bought the property at 314 Scholes Street — which has an alternate address of 315 Meserole Street — from Hudson Companies for $19.3 million, a 30.5 percent drop from its previous sales price in 2016, records show.

“We envision 315 Meserole Street as a prime destination for small businesses in a uniquely Brooklyn environment, a perfect location for the many creatives and innovators that call East Williamsburg and Bushwick home,” Peter Volandes, managing principal at Argos, said in a statement.

Volandes signed for the buyer, while David Kramer signed for Hudson, which used the entity Sandy Scholes to complete the deal, according to records.

No brokers were involved in the deal. Hudson declined to comment.

The 100,000-square-foot building between Waterbury and Bogart streets is a renovated industrial site that now has a mix of commercial, industrial and retail tenants, according to the buyers.

The property, which Hudson bought in 2016 for $27.8 million, features a 6,000-square-foot courtyard and rooftop bar, as well as a retail arcade, a bike room and pet-friendly common spaces, according to the building’s website.

“As East Williamsburg changes, the buildings in the area must change with it,” DL’s Brian Lockner, who is leading the joint venture along with Eric Deutsch, said in a statement. “Our partnership will work to ensure 315 Meserole Street remains an integral part of the neighborhood.”

Under its new ownership, the Breeze will “continue to serve as home to local Brooklyn businesses as well as a neighborhood amenity and destination for the residents and businesses of East Williamsburg and Bushwick,” the buyers said.

DL and Argos will also complete renovations at the property to “enhance the space to be more accommodating for local entrepreneurs, creatives and makers,” according to the announcement.

Current tenants of the Breeze include rooftop bar LoHi, restaurant Happy Bull Pizza, indoor skate park Substance Skatepark Brooklyn and music school Scratch DJ Academy.

