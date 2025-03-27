Bayport Funding Hires Zac Miller as Chief Revenue Officer

Balance sheet lender Bayport Funding has hired Zac Miller as the firm’s new chief revenue officer.

Miller, who most recently worked as the East Coast sales manager for Center Street Lending, joined Bayport on Feb. 28 and is responsible for “developing and executing Bayport’s revenue growth strategy across all departments, including sales, marketing and client success,” according to a Wednesday announcement.

Bayport officials also said they expect Miller to use his more than 15 years of experience to expand the firm into “key real estate markets” and capitalize on multifamily market opportunities.

“Bayport Funding has established a stellar reputation in the real estate and finance ecosystems as a source of consistent deal flow,” Miller said in a statement. “I look forward to bolstering that legacy through strategic growth initiatives, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the market and continue delivering tailored and agile solutions to our clients.”

A spokesperson for Center Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his time at Center Street, Miller specialized in “ground-up, rehab, long-term direct service coverage ratio” and “complex bridge originations” for residential projects, Bayport said.

Miller also held previous roles at Auction.com, CoreVest Finance, Civic Financial Services, Renovo Financial and LendingWise, according to Bayport and his LinkedIn profile.

“Zac’s impressive track record in the real estate finance industry, combined with his deep understanding of market dynamics, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” Bayport CEO Marcia Kaufman said in a statement.

“We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in propelling Bayport’s growth and solidifying our position as a leading lender in the multifamily and CRE investment sectors,” Kaufman added.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.