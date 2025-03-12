Global real estate advisory firm Avison Young has established a national investment sales platform called USIS and appointed James Nelson to lead the new effort, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Nelson, currently the firm’s leader of investment sales in the New York tri-state area, will be moving into the role of head of U.S. investment sales as part of the launch of USIS, which will “focus on assets in key U.S. markets across multifamily, office, retail and development sectors,” according to the announcement.

“We see tremendous opportunity and momentum especially in office, retail, multifamily and development transactions across major U.S. cities,” Nelson said in a statement. “Our U.S. investment sales team is well positioned to expand our client relationships and identify new business opportunities for Avison Young on a cohesive national scale.”

Nelson, who has already started in his new position, will lead USIS and operate the platform “within the framework of the firm’s overall capital markets business.” Marion Jones, principal and executive managing director of U.S. capital markets, will oversee the effort, according to the announcement.

“Amplifying Avison Young’s capital markets footprint is a top priority, and this strategic leadership enhancement of our USIS team will drive growth and market share for the firm’s capital markets business line and best serve our clients,” Jones said in a statement.

Avison Young has also promoted two additional team members to help lead USIS: Erik Edeen as senior director and principal of U.S. investment sales and Traci Bidinger as director of marketing, the firm said.

Edeen will work with Nelson on national business developments, while Bidinger will focus on the “elevation” of Avison Young’s marketing on both the client and asset levels, according to the announcement.

“As the doors of recovery continue to open, we recognize there is a strategic opportunity to position Avison Young as the premier investment sales brokerage firm,” Harry Klaff, principal and U.S. president of Avison Young, said in a statement. “The establishment of our USIS platform fortifies our business development efforts and supports our continued goal of creating value for our clients and our markets.”

Since joining Avison Young in 2018, Nelson has been involved in more than 225 sales valued at more than $3 billion, according to the firm’s website. In his entire 25-year career, Nelson has been involved in about 500 property and loan sales worth a total value of more than $5 billion.

“James is a nationally recognized investment sales expert, and his deep relationships and experience creating brand identity will magnify exposure of Avison Young’s U.S. investment sales platform,” Klaff added.

Nelson has served as a member on the boards of the Real Estate Board of New York, SparkYouth NYC and U.S.A. Water Polo, according to Avison Young’s website. He also co-founded the Real Estate Services Alliance and the Colgate Real Estate Council, the firm said.

