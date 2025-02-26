Kristen Pash.
New York City

TSCG’s Kristen Pash Was Brought On to Take the Brokerage National

By Isabelle Durso
A shot of the Seattle waterfront and downtown skyline, which has seen its office vacancy spike to 24%.
National

Report: Sales of U.S. Office Buildings Drop 11% in 2024

By Brian Pascus
Ryan Lichtenberg was appointed as Canvas Property Group's new vice president of asset management.
New York City

Canvas Property Group Hires Ryan Lichtenberg as VP of Asset Management

By Andrew Coen