“Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto will return to the New York City restaurant scene for a new spot in Midtown South.

Morimoto partnered with Montclair Hospitality Group and signed a 20-year lease to take over 17,642 square feet of the ground floor and basement of 1255 Broadway.

This will be the famed chef’s first New York City restaurant to open since the pandemic, when his namesake eatery at 88 10th Avenue closed, according to the New York Post, which first reported on the lease. Asking rent was around $225 per square foot, according to the Post.

Details of Morimoto’s new spot were sparse, but it is anticipated that the restaurant will open later this year. Morimoto, 69, is best known for his many appearances on the Food Network’s competitive cooking show “Iron Chef” and for his culinary work at Nobu and other top restaurants.

The restaurant’s address, 1255 Broadway, is part of the 11-story office building at 1261 Broadway, at the corner of Broadway and West 31st Street three blocks south of Herald Square

Morimoto and Montclair Hospitality were represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Steven Soutendijk and Amy Zhen, while Max Koeppel of Koeppel Rosen brokered it for building owner Rosen Equities. C&W declined to comment.

“We are incredibly excited to help bring Chef Morimoto’s world-class fine dining back to Manhattan with his new restaurant at 1261 Broadway,” Koeppel said in a statement. “The space offered everything chef was looking for as he makes his return to New York City, and securing a new long-term lease agreement with one of the world’s culinary legends is validation of both the exceptional quality of the building as well as its ideal Midtown location.”

Montclair Hospitality’s restaurant concepts include Ani Ramen House, Japanese-American eatery MM by Morimoto and Japanese-Italian restaurant PastaRamen.

Office tenants at 1261 Broadway include the Dan Abrams-owned Abrams Media, building consultants DBI Projects, as well as information and financial technology firm The Princeton Group.

