Finance  ·  Construction
California

Lightstone Capital Lends $30M on San Diego Apartments 

By February 20, 2025 11:27 am
reprints
John Zubak and Eugene Rozovsky of Lightstone Capital and a rendering of the Kaya development in San Diego.
John Zubak and Eugene Rozovsky of Lightstone Capital and a rendering of the Kaya development in San Diego. PHOTOS and RENDERING: Courtesy Lightstone Capital

A joint venture involving architect Jeff Svitak, developer Jeremy Ricks and Cast Development has secured $29.8 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in San Diego, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lightstone Capital provided the loan to complete the construction and lease-up of the joint venture’s planned 85,000-square-foot Kaya property.

SEE ALSO: Midtown’s Hilton Garden Inn’s $175M CMBS Loan Enters Special Servicing

Located at 2700 Third Avenue in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighborhood, the eight-story apartment complex will comprise 78 units and a parking garage. Community amenities will include coworking space, a shared kitchen and an on-site café. 

The transaction was led by John Zubak, director of western region at Lightstone Capital. 

The Kaya development is not the only San Diego multifamily asset Zubak closed a loan for in February.

Lightstone also supplied a $17.6 million bridge loan for Alliance Development Services to complete the construction and lease-up of a 50-unit apartment community at 10211 Rancho Carmel Drive in San Diego’s Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood.

“These are all high-quality assets situated in very strong markets with knowledgeable and respected sponsors, and we are confident that leasing efforts will exceed expectations,” Eugene Rozovsky, senior managing director of Lightstone Capital, said in a statement. “With this flurry of activity in the first months of the year, it is clear that 2025 is off to a strong start.” 

Greg LaMarca, president and CEO of Alliance, said the bridge loan would help stabilize the property to then be sold. 

Lightstone Capital, the debt platform of Lightstone Group, has deployed over $1.5 billion of volume since its inception in 2019.

Officials for Svitak, Ricks and Cast Development did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Eugene Rozovsky, Greg LaMarca, Jeff Svitak, Jeremy Ricks, John Zubak, Alliance Development Services, Cast Development, Lightstone Capital, Lightstone Group
Joseph Moinian of The Moinian Group, Morad Ghadamian, and the Hilton Garden Inn at 233-239 West 54th Street.
Finance  ·  CMBS
New York City

Midtown’s Hilton Garden Inn’s $175M CMBS Loan Enters Special Servicing

By Andrew Coen
One Beverly Hills will feature a 10-acre “garden oasis” that will help integrate the development with the iconic Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards.
Development  ·  Finance
California

Cain International Secures $300M Investment For $5.2B One Beverly Hills Development

By Brian Pascus
Jared Schlosser of Peachtree Group and Home2 Suites/Tru Fort Lauderdale Downtown.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Peachtree Group Provides $43M Loan in Fort Lauderdale Hotel Recap

By Andrew Coen