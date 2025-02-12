L.A. County Inks Expansion at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Miracle Mile

Even in the wake of Los Angeles County’s dramatic acquisition of the 1.3 million-square-foot Gas Company Tower in Downtown Los Angeles, county officials have again expanded their presence, this time at the freshly renovated SAG-AFTRA Plaza along Miracle Mile near Museum Row.

The County of Los Angeles inked a 43,798-square-foot office lease with landlord J.H. Snyder Company at the 11-story, 530,000-square-foot Class A building at 5757 Wilshire Boulevard. The county is expanding its space at the building by 8,250 square feet.

J.H. Snyder, which is headquartered at the building, upgraded the building last June, including a new lobby and an outdoor tenant lounge. Some 25,000 square feet of office spec suites have also recently been added. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) moved into the plaza in 1993, followed by the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) several years later, and the property was renamed in honor of the guilds in 2015.

JLL (JLL)’s Michael Freiberg represented L.A. County in the deal, while JLL’s Micheal Geller, who left the brokerage in December, represented J.H. Snyder with Ben Silver and Greg Astor.

“We continue to see companies make leasing decisions based on culture building, collaboration, amenities and access to labor,” Silver said in a statement. “Properties like SAG-AFTRA Plaza where the landlord has invested in the property have a distinct advantage to attract tenants in the market.”

“The county chose to remain in this building because of its proximity to its clients as well as the on-site and surrounding amenities for its staff,” Freiburg added.

The lease deal follows an interesting year of commercial real estate activity for L.A. County. Aside from a 15-year, 207,289-square-foot lease that it signed in Long Beach in December 2023, the county’s $200 million purchase of the long-distressed Gas Company Tower was the talk of the town for months before the deal closed in December 2024. The deal was one of the largest single-asset trades in Southern California last year, though the paid price is just a fraction of the 54-story office tower’s $632 million valuation from 2021.

