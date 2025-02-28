She’s ready to give Hell’s Kitchen some more housing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to turn a 50,584-square-foot parking lot used by the Intrepid Museum into a residential development, part of the state’s efforts to address New York City’s ongoing housing crisis.

Hochul has made redeveloping state-owned land a key part of her administration’s mission to provide city residents with more affordable housing.

“Gov. Hochul’s 2025 budget is making historic inroads in our push to make New York more affordable and included a proposal to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned land,” RuthAnne Visnauskas, commissioner of the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, said in a statement.

The state-owned parcel at ​​621 West 45th Street runs along the east blockfront of 12th Avenue between West 45th and West 46th streets. The area is one of the largest undeveloped pieces of land in Manhattan, according to Hochul’s office.

“By transforming this underutilized state-owned property into a dynamic mixed-use development with a significant affordable housing component, we’re taking aim at low housing supply in a high-demand area and building a stronger community for residents in Hell’s Kitchen and beyond,” Hochul said in a statement.

New York’s city and state governments have been working to find ways to bring more affordable housing options to the city’s residents. New York City’s vacancy rate is currently 1.4 percent, according to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Other initiatives including changes to the city’s zoning laws and tax incentive programs have been put in place to spur housing development across the five boroughs.

The governor has issued a request for proposals, calling out to developers who could transform the parking lot at ​​621 West 45th Street through “innovative redevelopment.”

Developers are required to submit a proposal — by May 15 — that ensures 25 percent of the housing units will be affordable and creates a mix of residential and commercial spaces that will benefit the community. It did provide a target for how large the development should be.

The project must also preserve parking for Intrepid visitors and keep the pedestrian bridge that leads to the museum, housed within a decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier docked near 46th Street along the Hudson River.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to transform a state-owned asset into a thriving residential and mixed-use development that meets the needs of New Yorkers while enhancing the vibrancy and diversity of the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood,” Hope Knight, Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner, said in a statement. “By repurposing this underutilized site, we can deliver affordable housing, create engaging public spaces, and catalyze economic growth in one of Manhattan’s most dynamic communities.”

