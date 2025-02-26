Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $55M to Acquire Pennsylvania Nursing Homes

Eden Senior Care has nabbed $54.6 of acquisition financing to purchase a six-property portfolio of skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT), the affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital, supplied the loan on the sponsorship’s 925-bed portfolio acquisition. Adam Offman, Dwight’s managing director of health care finance, originated the transaction.

The portfolio of Pennsylvania facilities includes Hampton House in Wilkes Barre, Kingston Rehabilitation in Kingston, Pottsville Rehabilitation in Pottsville, Williamsport North in Williamsport, South Rehabilitation in Williamsport, and Yeadon Rehabilitation in Yeadon.

The properties were previously acquired by Bedrock Care Group in May 2021.

Concurrent with the bridge loan, Dwight Healthcare Funding, an affiliate of Dwight, provided a $7 million working capital line that can expand up to $15 million and will fund day-to-day operations across the portfolio.

Officials at Eden Senior Care did not immediately return a request for comment. Dwight declined to comment.

