Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Mott Haven Discount Takes 10K SF for First Bronx Location

By February 25, 2025 12:59 pm
reprints
The Harlem River separating the Bronx and Upper Manhattan shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 1000 feet.
Upper Manhattan and the south Bronx. PHOTO: Art Wager/Getty Images

Dollar store Mott Haven Discount opened its first Bronx location in Mott Haven this month.

The discount store, owned by Yingle Cai, signed a 15-year lease for 9,500 square feet at Louis Reichardt Holdings 537 East 138th Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Crocs Opening New SoHo Flagship As It Changes Up Stores in Herald Square

“[This lease] highlights the Bronx’s success in the retail sector, a trend we anticipate will continue throughout 2025,” Lee’s Steve Lorenzo, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement.

Retail Zone’s Ezra Saff represented the landlord, who has a home address in White Plains, N.Y., according to property records. Spokespeople for Mott Haven Discount, the landlord and Retail Zone could not be reached for comment.

The discount chain will open its first location in the Bronx after previously opening two shops in Queens that use different names, according to Lee.

Mott Haven Discount will replace drugstore Rite Aid at the one-story building between St. Ann’s and Brook avenues, Lee said.

It’s been a busy month or so for retail leasing in the Bronx, as restaurant chain IHOP also signed a 20-year lease for 4,900 square feet at Fordham’s 410 East 189th Street, which it will move into next month, according to Lee.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

537 East 138th Street, Ezra Saff, Steve Lorenzo, Yingle Cai, Lee & Associates, Louis Reichardt Holdings, Mott Haven Discount, Retail Zone
Cushman & Wakefield's Michael O'Neill, Podell Real Estate Advisors' Josh Podell, and Crocs shoes lined up on a shelf.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Crocs Opening New SoHo Flagship As It Changes Up Stores in Herald Square

By Lois Weiss
Ryan Silverman and AJ Camhi of RFR Realty and 17 State Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

AI Company Accrete Expands to 14K SF at RFR’s 17 State Street

By Isabelle Durso
Tere Blanca, founder of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, and 5200 Waterford District Drive.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
Florida

Verizon Inks 51K-SF Office Lease Near Miami International Airport

By Julia Echikson