Dollar store Mott Haven Discount opened its first Bronx location in Mott Haven this month.

The discount store, owned by Yingle Cai, signed a 15-year lease for 9,500 square feet at Louis Reichardt Holdings’ 537 East 138th Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

“[This lease] highlights the Bronx’s success in the retail sector, a trend we anticipate will continue throughout 2025,” Lee’s Steve Lorenzo, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement.

Retail Zone’s Ezra Saff represented the landlord, who has a home address in White Plains, N.Y., according to property records. Spokespeople for Mott Haven Discount, the landlord and Retail Zone could not be reached for comment.

The discount chain will open its first location in the Bronx after previously opening two shops in Queens that use different names, according to Lee.

Mott Haven Discount will replace drugstore Rite Aid at the one-story building between St. Ann’s and Brook avenues, Lee said.

It’s been a busy month or so for retail leasing in the Bronx, as restaurant chain IHOP also signed a 20-year lease for 4,900 square feet at Fordham’s 410 East 189th Street, which it will move into next month, according to Lee.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.