Real estate services firm Newmark (NMRK) has tapped an executive of one of its main competitors to help run its Washington, D.C., office.

Doug Mueller, a more than 20-year industry veteran, joined Newmark as vice chairman for the firm’s D.C. bureau. Mueller most recently served as executive managing director and co-head of agency leasing at JLL (JLL).

Mueller will now lead agency leasing efforts for Newmark after his team at JLL closed more than 100 deals in 2024.

During his 13 years at JLL, Mueller helped grow the broker’s agency leasing team’s office portfolio from 1 million to 20 million square feet. Mueller also previously served as senior vice president at CBRE, where he also focused on agency leasing. Mueller has helped close more than 1,000 deals over his career, accounting for more than$5 billion, per Newmark.

