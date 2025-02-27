Technology company Communify is taking office space at Cohen Brothers Realty’s International Plaza skyscraper.

Communify, which provides project management services and solutions, signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet at the 31-story Plaza District building at 750 Lexington Avenue, according to landlord broker Bradford Allen. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Health Care Advertising Firm DeepIntent Takes 14K SF at 4 Bryant Park

“[This lease] reinforces the ongoing appeal of 750 Lexington Avenue as a premier office destination,” Bradford Allen’s Glenn Isaacson, who brokered the deal along with Tony Builder, said in a statement. “The building’s prime location, strong ownership and high-quality space continue to attract a diverse range of tenants looking for a best-in-class workplace.”

Communify had no brokers, according to Bradford Allen. Spokespeople for Cohen Brothers and Communify did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Communify has not yet moved into its office at the building between East 59th and East 60th streets, as its new space is currently under construction, Bradford Allen said. It’s unclear if it’s a new office or relocation for the tech company.

The firm will join other tenants at 750 Lexington including software development company Makai Labs, financial services firm Clearline Capital, jewelry designer Dana Rebecca Designs and beauty retailer Sephora, which all also signed leases at the building in recent months, according to Bradford Allen.

But Cohen Brothers ran into trouble at its 382,256-square-foot International Plaza in September 2022, when its $126.8 million loan for the building reverted back to special servicing due to a looming default, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

More recently, Cohen Brothers’ $182 million loan secured by its 41-story 3 Park Avenue was transferred to special servicing in October, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.