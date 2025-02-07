Italian Restaurant Carpaccio Expands at Bal Harbour Shops

Italian restaurant Carpaccio is doubling down at the Bal Harbour Shops, a luxury mall near Miami Beach.

The upscale eatery — which has operated at the open-air shopping center since 1994 — is relocating to the third floor, where it leased 8,000 square feet adjacent to another local favorite, Japanese restaurant Makoto, according to a Ball Harbour Shop representative.

“Carpaccio has been an integral part of Bal Harbour Shops for nearly 30 years, and we are thrilled to deepen our commitment with this expansion,” Piero Filpi, Carpaccio’s owner, said in a statement.

The move will double the restaurant’s current footprint on the ground floor. The new space, which carries a 15-year lease, is slated to open in the fall of 2027.

The relocation is part of a shakeup at the Bal Harbour Shops, which houses Chanel, Prada and Goyard boutiques. L’Avenue, a famed Parisian bistro popular among celebrities, is taking over Carpaccio’s 4,000-square-foot space on the ground floor.

The 511,000-square-foot mall, too, is expanding. Last year, its owners, Whitman Family Development, scored a $740 million financing package from Blackstone to complete a 250,000-square-foot expansion.

The family-run business has also sued the Village of Bal Harbour over the municipal government’s opposition to its plan to further expand the 18-acre property using Florida’s Live Local Act, which grants density hikes and tax breaks for designated a portion of apartments as workforce housing.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.