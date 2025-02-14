One of Texas’ biggest malls just got refinanced as it undergoes its first renovation in more than 20 years.

Brookfield Properties Retail and CBRE (CBRE) Investment Management have secured a $215 million refinancing for The Parks Mall at Arlington, a 1.5 million-square-foot regional mall just north of Interstate 20 between Dallas and Fort Worth, Commercial Observer has learned.

Nuveen Real Estate provided a $165 million senior mortgage loan in the deal, while Torchlight Investors provided a $50 million mezzanine loan on a refinancing package that carries a four-year, fixed-rate term.

CBRE’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Adam Spengler and Henry Fenmore arranged the transaction.

The Parks Mall at Arlington opened in 1988, underwent a renovation in 1996, and expanded in 2002. Brookfield is presently in the middle of a $45 million renovation of the mall, which will convert an 82,000-square-foot space used by Dick’s Sporting Goods into retail and dining, while relocating Dick’s into a new 120,000-square-foot space that will include experiential retail, according to Forth Worth Culture Map.

Current tenants at the mall include Dillard’s, Macy’s, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, and Barnes & Noble. Sears served as an anchor tenant at the mall from 1988 until its bankruptcy in 2019.

The mall carries an A- rating from Green Street.

Brookfield and CBRE Investment Management did not respond to requests for comment.

