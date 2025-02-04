Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Blue Panda Signs 10K-SF Lease for Coworking Space in Williamsburg

By February 4, 2025 5:19 pm
Newmark's Ryan Gessin and William Grover, and 134 Broadway, Brooklyn.
Newmark's Ryan Gessin and William Grover, and 134 Broadway, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Courtesy SBJ

A coworking firm is expanding its offerings in North Brooklyn with a lease in Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned.

Blue Panda Office Spaces signed a 10-year, 10,000-square-foot lease to open its fifth location at Nassimi Realty’s 134 Broadway where it will cater to health care clients, according to the landlord broker, Newmark (NMRK).

Asking rent for the space was $55 per square foot, Newmark said.

“This transaction reflects the continued shift of the North and South Williamsburg border, which has been largely driven by the success of projects like 10 Grand Street, the Domino Sugar Refinery, the Moxy hotel and others,” Kevin Nassimi, a principal of Nassimi Realty, said in a statement. “134 Broadway is an ideal location, offering Blue Panda Office Spaces the opportunity to expand its footprint in one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”

Newmark’s Ryan Gessin and William Grover negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Harrison Balisky of Olmsted Realty handled the deal for Blue Panda. Balisky not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blue Panda’s other locations are all in North Brooklyn at 109 North 12th Street, 58 North Ninth Street, 378 Union Avenue and 231 Norman Avenue.

The six-story building at the intersection of Broadway and Bedford Avenue was built in 1901 and is also leased to Francie, a restaurant that in December earned a Michelin star for the fourth consecutive year.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

134 Broadway, Ryan Gessin, William Grover, Blue Panda Office Spaces, Nassimi Realty, Newmark
