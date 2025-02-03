Window covering company Blinds To Go will open a flagship store in Chelsea, taking over a nearly all-glass cube on Seventh Avenue from furniture seller EQ3, Commercial Observer has learned.

Blinds To Go, which, true to its name, sells various types of blinds and window shades, has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet on the lower level, ground floor and second floor of A&H Acquisitions’s 116 Seventh Avenue, according to tenant broker Newmark (NMRK).

“We have been working collaboratively with the tenant over the last year to identify a suitable location to establish its downtown presence,” Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Ariel Schuster, said in a statement. “This corner flagship is truly a prestigious location for a company that is in full growth mode, situated amongst like retailers and in a furniture-focused corridor of the city.”

Newmark declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found retail rents near the Meatpacking District averaged $288 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Newmark said it represented Blinds To Go in a direct deal with landlord Alex Adjmi‘s A&H.

Spokespeople for Blinds To Go and A&H did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In addition to its new Chelsea flagship, Blinds To Go recently secured its first Manhattan location, taking 11,000 square feet at 1011 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, Newmark said. Both stores are set to open during the spring of this year.

Blinds To Go has two other New York City locations at 340 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood and 61-01 Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens, according to its website.

In its new home on the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 17th Street, Blinds To Go will replace furniture store EQ3, which closed its New York and Connecticut stores in December and moved all retail sales online. Other retailers in the neighborhood include Williams-Sonoma, Safavieh Home and Shane & Co. New York, the brokerage said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.