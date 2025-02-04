Performing Arts School Takes 3K SF at LCOR’s Coney Island Development

Art’s House Schools, a not-for-profit performing arts school for children and teens, will shift its campus to 3,400 square feet on the ground floor of LCOR’s 1515 Surf Avenue, a luxury apartment building in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

The school moved from its current location 0.3 miles away at 1003 Surf Avenue, and will be reopening its doors in mid-February. The length of the lease is 10 years and asking rent was $50 per square foot, according to LCOR.

The almost 20-year-old provider of instructional classes and artistic programs in music, dance and fine art for students ages 3 to 17 represented itself in the lease. Ryan Condren and George Danut from JLL (JLL), alongside Keat Chew from Kinetic Real Estate Group, brokered the deal for LCOR. JLL and Kinetic Real Estate did not respond to requests for comment.

“We are so excited to continue building our community in Coney Island with Art’s House Schools’ new location at 1515 Surf,” Sophia Harrison, executive director and founder of Art’s House Schools, said in a press release. “For nearly two decades, we’ve provided cultural programming to children and senior citizens in Southern Brooklyn, and this new space allows us to grow our impact even further.”

LCOR’s 1515 Surf Avenue is a 16-story rental building that is 100 percent electric and carbon neutral, according to LCOR. It is also home to New York City’s largest active geothermal system, which provides the building with heating, cooling and hot water without the need for equipment that burns fossil fuels.

“Art’s House Schools has been a cornerstone of this community for two decades, and we’re proud to support their continued growth with a new, expanded space at 1515 Surf,” Anthony Tortora, senior vice president and principal at LCOR, said in the release. “As Coney Island transforms from a seasonal destination to a place where people live, work and grow, Art’s House will play a crucial role in its transformation.”

The 463-unit development broke ground in 2020 and wrapped up construction toward the end of last year. One-bedroom apartments start around $3,200 per month, while two-bedrooms fetch around $5,000 per month, according to its website.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.