Ulta Beauty Opening 12K-SF Store at 620 Avenue of the Americas

The retail space at 620 Avenue of the Americas is getting a glow up thanks to Ulta Beauty opening its third Manhattan location there.

The cosmetics and skin care retailer signed a 10-year lease for 11,503 square feet on the ground floor of the seven-story retail and office building owned by RXR and Hudson Bay Capital, according to the co-landlords. Asking rent was $175 per square foot.

The deal represents Ulta’s third store in Manhattan after locations at 51 West 34th Street and 188 East 86th Street, according to its website.

The deal also brings 620 Avenue of the Americas to 100 percent occupancy following national discount retailer Burlington signing a 12-year lease for 77,970 square feet in retail space at the building last month.

Also in December, retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls signed five-year renewals at the building for 67,971 square feet and 37,618 square feet, respectively, according to RXR. 620 Avenue of the Americas is a 700,000-square-foot building that takes up half a block between West 18th and West 19th streets.

“Throughout 2024, the RXR and Hudson Bay Capital teams collaborated to reintroduce 620 Avenue of the Americas as the go-to retail shop along the bustling Chelsea corridor,” William Elder, executive vice president at RXR, said in a statement.

“With Ulta Beauty and Burlington now occupying the ground-floor retail spaces and preparing for opening, the block between West 18th and 19th streets on Avenue of the Americas is newly reinvigorated,” Elder added.

Katz & Associates CEO Brian Katz brokered the deal for the tenant, while RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney and by Ripco Real Estate’s Peter Ripka, Richard Skulnik, Lindsay Zegans, Ben Sabin and Mary Schwagerl.

Spokespeople for Hudson Bay, Ulta and Katz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building’s full occupancy comes as good news after Bed Bath & Beyond left it half empty in 2021 after it filed for bankruptcy and departed from its 100,000-square-foot space at the property, according to the New York Post, which first reported the Ulta deal.

In October, RXR and Hudson Bay partnered to acquire and save the Chelsea building, securing a $320 million loan to recapitalize the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Office tenants at the building five blocks southwest of the Flatiron Building include footwear brand Cole Haan, labor union Local 32BJ, mobile banking app Current and tech firm Palantir, according to RXR.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.