Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

TA Realty Buys South Florida Apartment Complex for $118M

By January 29, 2025 5:49 pm
reprints
An aerial photo of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Pembroke Pines, Fla. PHOTO: Getty Images

TA Realty dropped $118 million for a multifamily property in Pembroke Pines, Fla., property records show. 

The 19-acre property, called Bell Pembroke Pines, holds 300 apartments at 16700 Sheridan Street, a mile west of Interstate 75 and four miles from Everglades National Park. The sale breaks down to just over $393,300 per unit. 

SEE ALSO: Elo Organization Buys Class B Office at 21 West 46th Street for $43M

The seller, Atlanta-based Bell Partners, purchased the 345,423-square-foot complex for $91 million in 2018, three years after its completion, according to property records. Representatives for TA Realty and Bell Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Bell Pembroke Pines features apartments ranging from 806-square-foot one-bedrooms to 1,409-square-foot three-bedrooms. Amenities at the sprawling gated community include a clubhouse, dog park, business center, pool, fitness studio and spas for both humans and pets.

Despite the sale, Bell Partners has been on a shopping spree in South Florida in recent months, having paid $78 million for a 228-unit in Kendall and $121 million for a 349-unit property in Miramar. 

TA Realty, too, has remained active, though mostly in the industrial space. Earlier this month, it paid $84 million for two warehouses in Miami-Dade County. In December, the Boston-based investor bought a four-building complex near the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for $160 million

In one of the largest industrial deals in South Florida three years ago, TA Realty paid $241 million for a 12-building industrial park in Medley.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Bell Pembroke Pines, Bell Partners, TA Realty
21 West 46th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Elo Organization Buys Class B Office at 21 West 46th Street for $43M

By Mark Hallum
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and an Amazon warehouse.
Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
National

Goldman Sachs Buys Warehouse Portfolio From Blackstone for $293M

By Isabelle Durso
Alexandria Real Estate founder Joel Marcus and remnants of the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.
Investments & Sales  ·  Policy
California

Nation’s Top Lab REIT Blasts Calif. Leaders, Biden Administration Over Wildfires

By Greg Cornfield