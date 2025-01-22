Players
New York City

Video: Red Carpet Insights at REBNY’s 2025 Gala

By January 22, 2025 3:56 pm
New York City’s real estate elite gathered once again for the Real Estate Board of New York’s 129th annual gala on Jan. 16.

Hundreds of the industry’s top leaders — along with some powerful elected officials — celebrated in The Glasshouse on the Far West Side for the trade organization’s 129th gala. Heavy hitters like RXR’s Scott Rechler, Rudin’s Bill Rudin and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Bruce Mosler attended the event, where Gov. Kathy Hochul embraced the industry with wide-open arms.

Commercial Observer’s intrepid Editor-in-Chief Max Gross took to the red carpet to ask real estate players their views on Class B office, where they’re looking to invest and just why should people stay in New York City anyway.

