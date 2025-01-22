Video: Red Carpet Insights at REBNY’s 2025 Gala

New York City’s real estate elite gathered once again for the Real Estate Board of New York’s 129th annual gala on Jan. 16.

Hundreds of the industry’s top leaders — along with some powerful elected officials — celebrated in The Glasshouse on the Far West Side for the trade organization’s 129th gala. Heavy hitters like RXR’s Scott Rechler, Rudin’s Bill Rudin and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Bruce Mosler attended the event, where Gov. Kathy Hochul embraced the industry with wide-open arms.

Commercial Observer’s intrepid Editor-in-Chief Max Gross took to the red carpet to ask real estate players their views on Class B office, where they’re looking to invest and just why should people stay in New York City anyway.