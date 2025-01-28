Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Ocean Bank Supplies $30M Refi for Miami Apartments

By January 28, 2025 12:29 pm
An aerial shot of 25 Mirage in Miami's Edgewater section. Photo: Aztec Group

Melo Group has sealed a $30 million loan to refinance a Miami apartment building.

Ocean Bank provided the fixed-rate loan on the developer’s 25 Mirage project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, brokerage Aztec Group announced Tuesday.

Aztec Group’s Peter Mekras arranged the transaction, which refinanced a $35 million Freddie Mac-backed loan that Melo received in 2014. The brokerage said it received lending proposals for 25 Mirage from banks, life insurance companies and agency lenders before deciding on Miami-based Ocean Bank. 

Mekras said in a statement that Ocean Bank’s loan reflects “the bank’s confidence in the sponsor” and the performance of the property while providing “flexibility irrespective of Melo Group’s desire to own the property long term.”

Located at 162 NE 25th Street, 25 Mirage consists of 171 apartments, from one- to three-bedroom units, with ground-floor retail. Amenities include covered parking, a pool and a fitness center.

Spokespeople at Ocean Bank and Melo did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Peter Mekras, Aztec Group, Melo Group, Ocean Bank
