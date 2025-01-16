Newmark Appoints Sean Moynihan as Tri-State Region Market Leader

Newmark (NMRK) has appointed Sean Moynihan as its market leader for the tri-state region, a new position within the real estate brokerage, Commercial Observer has learned.

Moynihan, who began his new role Jan. 1, is working out of Newmark’s New York City headquarters at 125 Park Avenue and partnering with the firm’s brokerage teams to improve recruitment, revenue and client relations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Newmark.

“Stepping into the role of tri-state market leader is an incredible honor,” Moynihan said in a statement. “This region represents a proud legacy of success, exceptional talent and unmatched energy. My focus is on building upon that foundation, all the while upholding Newmark’s position in the market as a benchmark for excellence and innovation.”

Moynihan was previously based in Atlanta as Newmark’s market leader of the Southeast, in which he oversaw management operations in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee, Newmark said.

He began his Atlanta role after rejoining Newmark in 2019. He had left the firm in 2011 for a six-year stint at Avison Young, where he served as a principal and assisted companies with their real estate operations, Newmark said.

His new tri-state role at Newmark will be a homecoming for Moynihan. He graduated from New Jersey’s Monmouth University and even played professional soccer for the now-defunct New Jersey Stallions, according to Newmark’s website.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sean back to his native New York roots as tri-state market leader,” Lou Alvarado, chief revenue officer at Newmark, said in a statement. “Sean has been instrumental in growing our operations in the Southeast U.S. since joining [in] 2019, and we expect his influence to be significant on our tri-state business.”

Moynihan has served as a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, a member of the Atlanta Speech School’s board of advisors and a staff coach of Georgia’s Gwinnett Soccer Academy, according to Newmark.

