New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will open a new location at the Radio Tower in Washington Heights, Commercial Observer has learned.

The cancer treatment center has signed a lease for 35,469 square feet on the entire eighth, ninth and 11th floors of YoungWoo & Associates’ 23-story office tower at 500 West 181st Street, according to landlord broker Avison Young.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Manhattan averaged $74.83 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Schuckman Realty’s Ari Malul brokered the deal for the tenant, while Avison Young’s Marty Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, Patrick Steffens, Joel Wechsler and Alexis Odgers represented the landlord along with Savills’ Arthur Mirante.

Malul and spokespeople for Savills and NYCBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Youngwoo’s 305,000-square-foot mixed-use tower overlooking the Harlem River opened in 2022 and includes the 221-key Radio Hotel, as well as 167,000 square feet of office space, according to Avison Young.

The building features amenities such as a 13,000-square-foot event space called Above the Heights, an outdoor courtyard, a rooftop lounge and 169-car indoor parking, the brokerage said.

“This project embodies our vision to bring high-quality office space to a vibrant and growing neighborhood, transforming the Radio Tower into a true beacon for the community,” Youngwoo President Bryan Woo said in a statement.

NYCBS, which has more than 30 locations across the New York City area, will move into the Washington Heights tower in the summer and provide patients with cancer and blood disorder treatments, Avison Young said.

“This marquee property in the heart of Washington Heights deserved a high-quality tenant that will bring a significant number of jobs and critical medical services to this vibrant community,” Cottingham said in a statement. “Avison Young worked closely with Youngwoo & Associates to find the ideal use for this space, and the world-class medical services offered by NYCBS will truly be a game-changer for the area.”

NYCBS will join tenants at the building such as Dominican restaurant Jalao NYC in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.