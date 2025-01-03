Grocery chain Mulberry Market is opening a Tribeca location on the ground floor of the luxury apartment building at 111 Worth Street.

Mulberry signed a 15-year lease for 8,416 square feet in the Tribeca building to open its second New York City location, according to brokers on the deal.

SEE ALSO: CBRE and Industrious Lease 64K SF at Lever House

Asking rent was $75 per square foot, according to KSR’s Zachary Nathan, who handled the deal for both the landlord, Brookfield Properties, and the tenant along with KSR colleagues Marc Sitt, Brandon Berger and Matt Fogel.

“Mulberry Market saw real value in being an integral part of a thriving residential community and partnering with a great landlord like Brookfield Properties,” Nathan said. “The location in the heart of Tribeca is ideal — little competition in a dense residential neighborhood with excellent transit access and proximity to major downtown hubs, like City Hall.”

Brookfield did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2024, Brookfield acquired a 30 percent stake in the building, having paid $48.5 million to Joel Wiener’s Pinnacle Group for the share, Commercial Observer previously reported.

This is not Mulberry Market’s only New York City location. The grocer can also be found in SoHo at 251 Mulberry Street.

The 19-story building at 111 Worth Street, which is also home to a Starbucks, sits near the corner of Worth and Lafayette streets. It overlooks Foley Square and has apartments ranging in rent from over $3,000 per month to about $5,000 per month. The building’s amenities include a rooftop deck, a fitness center, a four-hole putting green, and two golf driving ranges, according to its website.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.