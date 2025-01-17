Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Mast Capital Lands $390M for Luxe Oceanfront Condo in Miami Beach

By January 17, 2025 12:47 pm
reprints
Camilo Miguel Jr. of Mast Capital, Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group, and a rendering of The Perigon Miami Beach.
Camilo Miguel Jr. of Mast Capital, Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group, and a rendering of The Perigon Miami Beach. PHOTOS: Courtesy Mast Capital; Weston Wells; RENDERING: Courtesy The Perigon Miami Beach

Mast Capital and Starwood Capital Group scored a $390 million construction loan for a luxury oceanfront condo development in Miami Beach, the joint venture announced.

The financing from Eldridge Industries’ private credit business will finance The Perigon, a 73-unit development at 5333 Collins Avenue in the Mid-Beach neighborhood. Rem Koolhaas’s OMA designed the 17-story development. 

SEE ALSO: PACE Loan Group Supplies $24M C-PACE Loan for L.A. Office Tower

Construction started in April 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2027. So far, 75 percent of units have been pre-sold, with the remaining units starting at $10 million. (A representative for Mast Capital has not yet provided the total dollar amount of condo sales.)

In 2022, Mast Capital bought out a 1964 condo building on the 2.3-acre Collins Avenue site. The 15-story building, called La Costa, had been deemed unsafe following the collapse of Champlain Towers South condo building several blocks north in Surfiside. 

The Perigon loan comes about a year after Mast Capital secured another large construction loan for a luxury condo development: $600 million for a Cipriani-branded tower in Miami’s Brickell district. 

Despite interest rate hikes, lenders are still willing to provide construction loans for South Florida luxury condo projects, thanks to strong pre-sales.

Recent loans have included $285 million for the Major Food Group-branded project, $424 million for Related Group’s oceanfront condo development, and $527 million for a St. Regis-branded condo tower in Brickell. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

The Perigon, Eldridge Industries, Mast Capital, OMA, Starwood Capital Group
