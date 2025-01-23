L+M Names Joe Curatolo as CFO

L+M Development Partners has made changes to its executive leadership team by naming Joe Curatolo as chief financial officer and Nikki Wernick as president of property management, Commercial Observer has learned.

Curatolo takes over the CFO post after serving as a managing director with L+M since 2021, the affordable housing developer announced Thursday. He replaces Lenny Rueben, who retired last year after a two-decade stint at L+M.

Prior to joining L+M, Curatolo spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs (GS) in various roles, including head of finance and portfolio investment for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group.

In addition to naming a new CFO, L+M also created the new role of president of property management for Wernick.

Wernick will lead the overall operations across 239 properties in New York and New Jersey owned by L+M’s subsidiary, C+C Apartment Management, according to L+M.

She joined C+C in 2014 as director of residential leasing before taking on roles as senior vice president of operations and executive vice president.

“Joe and Nikki have been crucial to the firm’s success in developing and managing affordable housing,” Lisa Gomez, CEO and partner at L+M said in a statement. “They are both invaluable assets and will help drive L+M’s mission to build and foster strong communities.”

