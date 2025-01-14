JLL’s Dan McGowan Leaves Denver to Lead South Florida Team

Real estate brokerage JLL (JLL) has appointed Dan McGowan as its new lead broker in South Florida, the company announced Monday.

McGowan, formerly JLL’s executive managing director, will move from Denver to Miami to take over the role from Rod Barnes, who retired from the firm in December, JLL said.

McGowan previously worked out of Denver as JLL’s lead broker for the Rocky Mountain region, where his responsibilities included marketing, portfolio management, financial analysis and lease negotiations, according to JLL’s website.

“Leading the South Florida business is an exciting opportunity given the state’s importance as one of the top U.S. growth markets today,” McGowan said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our teams across all business lines to help our clients make the very best real estate decisions for their business, supported by the latest technology and superior data and analytics.”

McGowan has worked with a variety of retail, industrial and office brokerage teams at JLL, and he will use his contacts from around the globe in his new South Florida position, JLL said.

”South Florida has become a significant international business hub with an exceptional growth trajectory,” McGowan said. “The scale and depth of JLL’s global platform and our unique approach makes us the ideal partner to guide companies that are establishing their U.S. presence or expanding their operations domestically or internationally.”

McGowan began his career in 2001 at the Texas-based Staubach Company, a real estate services firm that was acquired by JLL in 2008, according to the announcement.

McGowan has served as a member of JLL’s Americas Brokerage Leadership Council, his alma mater the University of Alabama’s College of Arts & Sciences Leadership Board, the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation Board of Governors, and several business and community executive boards, according to JLL.

