IWG Takes 8K SF at New Astoria Office Building

International Workplace Group (IWG) has signed on as the anchor tenant at a brand-new office building in Astoria, Queens.

The Switzerland-based coworking firm pre-leased 8,041 square feet at Astoria Pointe, Stellar Management’s nine-story, 53,748-square-foot office and retail building being developed at 35-01 36th Avenue, according to the landlord.

IWG is the property’s first signed tenant, with move-ins expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, Stellar said.

“Astoria Pointe is revolutionizing the future of office spaces in Astoria, and we look forward to expanding our tenant roster to foster a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration within the property,” William Eng, director of development at Stellar, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome innovative firms like IWG with a convenient and community-focused office space that their members are proud of.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mitchell Arkin, Joshua Branham and John Peters brokered the deal for the landlord, while it was unclear who represented the tenant. A spokesperson for IWG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The length of the lease and exact asking rent were not provided, but asking rents at the building range from $45 to $50 per square foot, according to C&W.

IWG, which has nearly 3,300 locations in more than 110 countries, is one of the largest coworking firms in the world and operates brands including Spaces, Regus, HQ and Signature, according to Stellar.

The firm’s new space in Astoria on 36th Avenue between 35th and 36th streets will be one of its many locations across New York City in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to its website.

That includes IWG’s recent deal in Midtown at the Metropolitan Tower at 142 West 57th Street, where it took 93,400 square feet in October for Spaces members, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

